Monday: Afternoon Heat, Few Downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, it is very warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s- feeling warmer with humidity factored in. This morning’s record warm-low temperature is 79°. As of 5 a.m. Savannah/Hilton head International Airport is 80°.
A new record may be set.
An isolated shower is possible through the morning commute, but most are forecast to remain dry.
This afternoon features spotty downpours and temperatures topping out in the low to mid-90s. A similar forecast is expected Tuesday, followed by sunnier, drier and slightly cooler weather mid-week through Friday.
The chance of scattered downpours increases this weekend with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
