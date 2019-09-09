Savannah State football falls in season opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers fell in a close one for their season opener, 23-22 to Florida Tech.
The game at T.A. Wright Stadium was pushed back a day due to Hurricane Dorian impacting practices and classes for both teams.
Florida Tech got on the board first, but SSU answered in the second quarter. The Tigers out-scored the Panthers in the fourth quarter 16-13.
SSU Quarterback D’vonn Gibbons was 2-5-1 passing for 23 yards and one touchdown. He rushed 15 times for 91 yards and a TD as well. He was sacked once.
Game one of the Shawn Quinn era, the defense showed it’s prowess notching a sack for a loss of six yards, 11 tackles for loss and one interception.
The Tigers are back at home again Sept. 14 hosting Virginia University of Lynchburg for Breast Cancer Awareness Night. That game is set to kickoff at 6:00 p.m. EST.
