Season 2 Ep 8: Goodbye Dorian, Hello Football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sports Director Jake Wallace and Digital Executive Producer Clinton Hinely discuss the Hurricane Dorian impacted high school football schedule, week 2 of the college season and briefly mention the Atlanta Falcons rough start to the 2019 NFL season.
Hurricane Dorian caused quite the schedule adjustments in high school football. Although, that didn’t stop voters from participating in this week’s Play of the Week contest at WTOC.com.
Clemson doesn’t look quite as sharp offensively, but still enough to beat a highly-ranked Texas A&M, UGA thanks Murray State for coming and a sloppy Georgia Southern picks up the first win of the season.
This was the first weekend of NFL action, but we don’t linger on it for the sake of Falcons fans.
