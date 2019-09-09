Trial underway for man charged with 2017 murder of Courtney Wells

Over the next few days, the state will try to make their case to jurors to prove that Arnsdorff was a party to the crime, and that he is just as guilty even if he didn’t pull the trigger of the shotgun used to kill Wells. The lead prosecutor says Arnsdorff has made attempts since Wells’ murder to minimize his involvement by saying Pinholster was the shooter, but the lead prosecutor also says Arnsdorff has admitted to police he helped move Wells’ body about 30 feet off the dirt road where she was shot into the woods. WTOC heard that testimony Monday from an investigator who interviewed Arnsdorff five months after Wells’ murder.