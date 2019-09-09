Trial underway for man charged with 2017 murder of Courtney Wells

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial for a man charged with the 2017 murder of an Effingham County woman is underway.
Prosecutors say Tony Arnsdorff is just as guilty as another man - Scott Pinholster. Pinholster was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Courtney Wells earlier this year.
WTOC was in the courtroom Monday for the start of the trial.
Jurors are hearing a lot of the same information from the state that they did during Pinholster’s trial. That’s because prosecutors say the crime against Wells couldn’t have been done without Pinholster and the man currently on trial.
Over the next few days, the state will try to make their case to jurors to prove that Arnsdorff was a party to the crime, and that he is just as guilty even if he didn’t pull the trigger of the shotgun used to kill Wells. The lead prosecutor says Arnsdorff has made attempts since Wells’ murder to minimize his involvement by saying Pinholster was the shooter, but the lead prosecutor also says Arnsdorff has admitted to police he helped move Wells’ body about 30 feet off the dirt road where she was shot into the woods. WTOC heard that testimony Monday from an investigator who interviewed Arnsdorff five months after Wells’ murder.
“He said that they left, they stopped, they came back because her body was in the roadway, and that he assisted Pinhoster in dragging the body over a ditch and over next to a fence in a wood line area,” said former investigator for the District Attorney’s Office, Erick Riner.
Like Pinholster, police say Arnsdorff wasn’t initially honest with the information he was giving them, albeit it was voluntary, as Arnsdorff’s attorney pointed out. Here’s what Arnsdorff offered as a theory when interviewed by sheriff’s deputies shortly after Wells’ murder.
“I asked him if he’d heard anything, and he stated that he’d heard a lot of things,” said Detective Richard Beckum, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. “He stated that he’d heard the Mexican cartel was after him and Ms. Wells, and during the conversation, he also mentioned the Ghost Face Gangsters.”
In the months following, the state says Arnsdorff gave police information that wasn’t just a theory - rather, an account that put him at the scene of the crime.
“Arnsdorff received a text message from Pinholster saying, ‘Hey, I found her,’ essentially, ‘you need to hurry up. I know where she’s at.’ So, they did it together,” Riner said. “Arnsdorff did tell me that. He acknowledged the text message when Investigator Bradley brought it up during the interview, and then yes, they did it together, and he was instructed by Pinholster to lay down in the backseat.”
Arnsdorff told police he hid in the backseat of Pinholster’s truck while the three drove down Riverside Drive. At some point, Wells either got out, or was forced out. Arnsdorff told the police what happened next.
“He said that Pinholster reached up under the seat - the seat that the defendant was laying across, hiding in the backseat - and retrieved a shotgun,” Riner said. “He said that then, he put the shotgun across the passenger’s window, which would’ve been across his chest, and fired a shot, and then said that Pinholster got out of the vehicle and fired five or six shots, that he could recall."
The lead prosecutor said in opening statements that by saying Pinholster was the shooter, Arnsdorff is trying to minimize his involvement in Wells’ murder.
Arnsdorff’s attorney pointed out during cross examination that his client said he felt scared of Pinholster, and that Pinholster had the power to influence while armed with a shotgun.
Things are moving along quickly in this trial. There is a chance jurors could start deliberating by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.