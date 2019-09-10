Buy Local Savannah holds ‘Big Barn Business Bash’ at Red Gate Farms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The inaugural Big Barn Business Bash was held Monday night at Red Gate Farms in Savannah.
This was Buy Local Savannah’s 20th year of helping local businesses. People who attended the bash were able to sample from local breweries, distilleries, and restaurants.
“You know, all of us compete with the internet and big box stores, so I think it’s important for Savannahians, for us to get together and get in front of the public and let them know who their neighbors are, what their neighbors do, and give people the opportunity to support people that are in their community," said Caleb Harkleroad, Buy Local Savannah.
The evening ended with a cocktail and concert from The Equinox Orchestra.
