Free construction training information fair being offered in Savannah

Citizens can register for training courses in different fields like heating, plumbing, electrical, masonry, ventilation, and air conditioning. The City of Savannah Human Services Department along with Work Source Coastal is hosting a free Construction Training Information Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Carver Village Community Center - 905 Collat Avenue. It’s open to ages 18 and older. No prior experience is required to attend.