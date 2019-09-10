Free construction training information fair being offered in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is booming with new development.
The new Savannah Areana, which the city is set to break ground on this Friday, the Hudson Hill Community Center, and the Grant Center Gymnasium are just three of the many projects in the works.
City leaders say our area is breaking records when it comes to public and private development. They say community members are needed to work on these projects, and they’re willing to lend a helping hand.
Citizens can register for training courses in different fields like heating, plumbing, electrical, masonry, ventilation, and air conditioning. The City of Savannah Human Services Department along with Work Source Coastal is hosting a free Construction Training Information Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Carver Village Community Center - 905 Collat Avenue. It’s open to ages 18 and older. No prior experience is required to attend.
For more information, please call 912-659-3555.
