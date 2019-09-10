Community supporting St. Helena family in Hurricane Dorian aftermath

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian caused a lot of damage in Beaufort County, but for one family, the damage seemed especially bad.
The Pappalardo family runs a small farm that they live and work on with their daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and 200 farm animals.
Thursday morning, Dorian swept through their home, changing their lives in just moments.
“Around 5 o’clock in the morning, there was an extremely loud noise, very similar to a freight train coming through,” Christina Pappalardo said. “It was very loud, very fast.”
Her husband says he’ll never forget it.
“It was just this big, gruesome bang, and I remember yelling over, 'Are you guys okay,” Carl Pappalardo said.
What they didn’t know in that moment was that their entire metal roof had been ripped off, and the sheet rock covering the ceiling was starting to shatter as it soaked through.
"It all started in one of the bedrooms when they were sleeping, and all of a sudden, they saw a fan sucked up through the ceiling. Soon, all of the sheet rock started falling through every room in the house, until they were left with no roof at all.
Since that moment, Christina has been trying to figure out not only how they would replace the roof, but also how they would survive until they did. That’s when Beaufort neighbors stepped in.
“We have had friends and strangers, just the most incredible outpouring of love and help from everybody. It’s just overwhelming.”
A PayPal, GoFundMe, and other fundraising methods through Beaufort Animal Control have all been set up to help the family and their farm. Christina’s husband says the community has been rallying around them.
“My friend told me, when I said fortunate we were from everyone pulling together, he said, ‘Welcome to the South,’ Carl said.
Christina still gets emotional after seeing the damage, but she knows it could have been worse.
“I just feel so completely lucky that we all survived," she said. “The animals all survived.”
When WTOC spoke with the family Tuesday morning, Christina was under the impression that her insurance company would not be coming for an assessment until Sept. 19 - nearly two weeks after the storm. As of Tuesday afternoon, the insurance company has changed its mind, and will be meeting with the family on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.