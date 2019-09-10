Coroner: Georgia man identified as victim in deadly crash on I-26 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old man from Georgia has been named as the victim who died in a collision on I-26 on September 6.
According to Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle, Sebastian Carazas of Guyton, Ga., was the victim of the crash that took place near mile marker 145. Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Carazas’ vehicle ran off the road into the median, overturned, and caught fire.
Fogle said Carazas died of blunt force and thermal injuries due to the collision.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.