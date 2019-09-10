Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-10-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area through tonight. High pressure builds in Wednesday through Friday. This will keep our rain chances low and temps near normal. Tropical moisture will pass over the southeast into the weekend. This will bring more clouds and an increased rain chance.
Tonight: Any showers or storms will end by 8pm, overnight lows 70-76.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-93.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40-50% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Gabrielle is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone in the North Atlantic and is no immediate threat to any land.
An area of showers and storms just east of the Bahamas will move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. There is a 30% chance for development before moving inland along the central Gulf Coast. Even if this system does not develop it will increase our weekend rain chances.
Invest 94L in the central southern Atlantic will generally move to the west with only a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days.
An area of showers and storms moving off the east coast fo Florida will continue westward. There is a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days.
