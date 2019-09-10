Estill PD searching for armed and dangerous man

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - Estill Police are searching for an armed and dangerous man.
According to the Estill Police Department, Rayhieem Rocquil Frazier is accused of entering his estranged girlfriend’s residence without consent and physically assaulting her.
Police say Frazier is also accused of stealing a firearm from the female victim’s residence that has not yet been recovered. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him but contact law enforcement immediately.
- Estill Police Department: 803-625-3699
- Hampton County Dispatch: 803-943-9261
