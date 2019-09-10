Estill Police searching for missing teen

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - Police in Estill are searching for a missing 17-year-old.
According to the Estill Police Department, Craig Housey, Jr. was reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 8. He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of Clarke Avenue and 1st Street wearing a black t-shirt with a large Adidas symbol on the front, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Police say Housey may be in the Jasper County area. He is described as 5′7 and 135lbs.
If you have any information regarding Housey’s whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.