First human case of West Nile virus found in Chatham County

The Coastal Health District reminds citizens that mosquitoes with West Nile are more likely to bite from evening to early morning. Getting rid of standing water around your home can reduce mosquito breeding locations and wearing bug spray with DEET can help prevent bites. 80% of people who get West Nile do not develop any symptoms. Those that do get sick might have fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. About 1 in 150 will develop potentially fatal symptoms affecting the central nervous system.