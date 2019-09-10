First human case of West Nile virus found in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District confirmed Tuesday the first case of a person being infected with West Nile virus in Chatham County in 2019.
July was the first time Chatham County Mosquito Control found signs of the disease in 2019 in mosquitoes in the county. The disease quickly spread across mosquito populations in the county after the first detection. The Coastal Health District says 2019 is already the second most active year for West Nile in Chatham County mosquitoes. Last year, there were 36 human cases of West Nile and two deaths across Georgia.
The Coastal Health District reminds citizens that mosquitoes with West Nile are more likely to bite from evening to early morning. Getting rid of standing water around your home can reduce mosquito breeding locations and wearing bug spray with DEET can help prevent bites. 80% of people who get West Nile do not develop any symptoms. Those that do get sick might have fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. About 1 in 150 will develop potentially fatal symptoms affecting the central nervous system.
