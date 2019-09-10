Former Georgia Southern couple that met at Sweetheart Circle 54 years ago reconnect, plan wedding there this fall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of those feel-good stories that sounds like it came straight out of a great novel.
This past Saturday, 79-year-old Dennard Scoggins proposed to 76-year-old Wanda Parrish at the Georgia Southern football game. There is so much more to this story though. The two Georgia Southern graduates actually dated for two years when they were in school back in the early 60s.
“He likes to tell people he wanted to sit behind the prettiest girl in English Class,” Wanda said.
Life took them separate ways, and when they both lost their spouses in 2016, they reconnected and began dating again. Dennard actually attended Wanda’s husband Dan’s funeral.
The couple met at Sweetheart Circle 54 years ago, so they are planning to get married at that very same place on Oct. 18.
Only graduates of Georgia Southern University are allowed to marry on Sweetheart Circle.
