State law fell short of enforcement on debris pile until it was too late

Records released to WTOC News by the SC DHEC reveal a long, contentious relationship with the owner of Able Contracting - one that goes back to 2013. Complaints from neighbors prompted multiple site visits, and investigations, none of which resulted in fines or stop work orders, until the pile caught fire in late June. It was the second fire at the site (the other occurred in 2015), and it was enough for the EPA to take control of the site and hire a contractor to extinguish the blaze. It could cost as much as $4.5 million to completely remove the pile. Facility owner Chandler Lloyd has said he did nothing wrong.