Tuesday: Not Quite as Hot, Few Downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s - humid like yesterday morning. The warm, humid conditions continue through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm to near 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll feel hotter than 100° with humidity factored in.
Isolated showers and storms are possible. The chance of rain is greatest, though still slight, between 2 and 6 p.m. One, or two, storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty breezes.
The forecast dries back out this evening and slightly drier air filters in overnight – limiting rain chances to just a pop-up or two through the middle of the work-week. Slightly cooler afternoons are also in the first alert forecast.
The chance of rain increases heading into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
