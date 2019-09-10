95-year-old Statesboro woman credits exercise for keeping her young

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve all heard the “you’re only as old as you feel” saying. A retired nurse in Statesboro may have found the fountain of youth - in an Olympic-size swimming pool.
Marjorie Stephens will turn 95-years-young on Friday. She took up swimming and an exercise class five years ago. She credits it in part for helping her stay healthy and active even though she didn’t start until she was 90.
“Exercise makes you feel a lot better; keeps you going all day. Everybody should exercise every day,” Stephens said.
The class isn’t meeting on Friday, so they celebrated Marjorie’s birthday on Tuesday.
She was swimming five days a week, but she cut it back to two so she should make time for yoga classes.
