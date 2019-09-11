Area communities holding 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September 11th is a day to pause and reflect on a national tragedy that forever changed our country.
In 2001, a terrorist group organized four attacks. Two planes were flown into the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City, one plane crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and another into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers.
The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives, left countless others with lasting health issues, and forever changed the lives of every American.
There are many ceremonies planned for Wednesday around the country to remember the tragedy and pay tribute to the victims. Several events are happening around the area. At 7:40 a.m., Benedictine Military School will pay special tribute to the lives lost that day. That event will take place in Benedictine’s Academic Building.
At 8:30 a.m., the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire will begin its annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament at the Westin Golf Resort in Savannah. It’s their way of honoring those who lost their lives in the attacks, and other first responders who have fallen in our community. Money raised from the event goes towards the 200 Club’s operations.
The city of Richmond Hill is also holding a few ceremonies Wednesday morning. One will start at 8 a.m. It’s a walk around Devaul Henderson Park that will start and end at the Bryan County Fallen Firefighter Memorial site. Then at 9:30 a.m., city leaders will gather at J.F. Gregory Park for a remembrance ceremony.
And in South Carolina Lowcountry, the town of Bluffton is once again commemorating the day. Town officials, police officers and firefighters will begin their remembrance ceremony at 9:30 a.m. outside of Police Headquarters.
One traditional ceremony won’t be happening this year. The annual Tunnel to Towers run, which raises money for first responders and service members, had to be called off this past weekend due to Hurricane Dorian. Organizers say the event will not be rescheduled.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.