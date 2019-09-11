3 arrested after CNT, other agencies conduct multiple drug investigations

In a separate investigation, CNT arrested 43-year-old Jerome Rivers of Savannah. Rivers was identified by CNT as a person believed to be selling ecstasy and various forms of marijuana and THC oils. With the assistance of the Chatham County Police Department and CCSO’s K9 Unit, agents made contact with Rivers. During a search of his vehicle, officials seized ecstasy and marijuana. Agents also searched his storage building located on Ogeechee Road. There, they seized marijuana, concentrated cannabis (also referred to as dabs) and items commonly associated with distribution. An SKS assault rifle and more than $1,100 cash was also recovered from the storage unit. Rivers was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.