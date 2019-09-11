3 arrested after CNT, other agencies conduct multiple drug investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested as a result of multiple different drug investigations conducted Tuesday by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and other assisting agencies.
Early Tuesday evening, CNT, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit, and the Georgia Governor’s Task Force identified a home on Cedar Grove Plantation Drive on the south side that they say was being used to manufacture marijuana. A search of the home resulted in the seizure of 13 plants, marijuana, a firearm, and other items of evidence. CNT arrested 61-year-old Jacqueline Sweely. She was charged with manufacturing marijuana.
In a separate investigation, CNT arrested 43-year-old Jerome Rivers of Savannah. Rivers was identified by CNT as a person believed to be selling ecstasy and various forms of marijuana and THC oils. With the assistance of the Chatham County Police Department and CCSO’s K9 Unit, agents made contact with Rivers. During a search of his vehicle, officials seized ecstasy and marijuana. Agents also searched his storage building located on Ogeechee Road. There, they seized marijuana, concentrated cannabis (also referred to as dabs) and items commonly associated with distribution. An SKS assault rifle and more than $1,100 cash was also recovered from the storage unit. Rivers was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In another operation, CNT and Pooler Police conducted a joint operation resulting in the arrest of 36-year-old Jawyann Pringle of Savannah. Pringle was arrested near the Tanger Outlets in Pooler. Officials seized various forms of controlled substances including suspected meth, cocaine, and pills from his vehicle. Agents say most of the substances were wrapped or secured in an unusual manner. The total weight of the narcotics was around 2.5 pounds. CNT says Pringle is a documented gang member with a long criminal history in Chatham County with arrests dating back to 2001. He was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
“I think the various cases yesterday highlight what CNT is about. Yes, we have a lot of cases that are long term, very in-depth. We have other cases like these that are more short term and from beginning to the end, in a very quick period of time," said Gene Harley with CNT.
Harley says operations like these highlight the value of those partnerships with other agencies in the community to help them make these kinds of arrests.
“When you work these kinds of investigations, we stretch ourselves so thin internally," Harley said. "It’s something we can’t do without our close working partnerships, without the other law enforcement agencies throughout Chatham County who support us, and that allows us, as we come together as one, for the greater good.”
All three are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.