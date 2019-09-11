Beaufort County planning for remainder of hurricane season

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Numbers are starting to come in as we find out how many people did or did not evacuate during Hurricane Dorian. In Beaufort County, the numbers might be lower than what you would expect.
Some locals are saying they have just gotten used to the hurricanes, with three of them moving near the area over the last three years. Some say the evacuation order doesn’t hold as much urgency.
“Well, it could certainly impact our safety if people become too immune to the evacuation process and think, oh those things aren’t gonna hurt us,' and, 'that’s the very one that creates a lot of damage or loss of life,” said Beaufort resident, Dean Hoelz.
Hoelz also says he believes officials may be overly cautious, but he’d rather have them be safe than sorry.
“I think there is a little bit of fear maybe on their part, because if they don’t evacuate people soon enough, then they know the bottlenecks could arrive on interstate 26 or some of the other roadways.”
While Hurricane Dorian has passed us, that doesn’t mean people should not be cautious. In fact, hurricane season lasts for several more weeks - meaning people should always stay prepared.
