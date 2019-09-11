City of Savannah unveils new sign for Poplar Place Neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah held a sign unveiling Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a new sign in the Poplar Place Neighborhood on White Bluff Road.
The double-sided brick masonry sign cost around $14,000. It was funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
“It’s extremely important to our residents who live in Popular Place also, because now we don’t feel neglected," said Dr. Pat Harris, president of Popular Place Neighborhood. "We feel like we have some of the same things that everybody else in their neighborhoods have, and it is a great day to unveil this beautiful sign.”
While Mayor Eddie DeLoach was unable to attend, Mayor Pro-Tem Carol Bell and Alderman Estella Shabazz were in attendance.
