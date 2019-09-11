Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-11-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature through Friday. This will keep our rain chances low and our temps seasonable. Tropical moisture will move over the southeast into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday through Monday. This will provide more clouds and a better chance for afternoon showers and storms.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-93.
Tonight will be mostly clear with any showers ending by sunset, lows 69-75.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-93.
Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
The tropics remain very active with three areas we're watching. The first is Invest 95L moving into the Bahamas now. There is a 60% chance for tropical development as the area moves into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This will mainly stay to our south but will bring in more moisture to increase our rain chances.
Invest 94L in the central southern Atlantic has only a 10% chance for development in the next 5 days. The moisture will generally move to the west northwest towards Puerto Rico.
An area of showers and storms just east of the coast of Africa will generally over to the west. There is a 20% chance for any development over the next 5 days.
