DHEC tells owner of Jasper County debris pile to close

The letter is dated Sept. 3, more than a month after Able Contracting withdrew its application with the state to become a permitted solid waste processing facility. By that point, it was the facility’s only option to continue operations after a 2018 change to the South Carolina Solid Waste Act. The change tightened regulations for Recovered Material Processing Facilities, like Able Contracting’s, which up until then had been able to operate without permits and largely skirt regulation under a voluntary registration process with the state.