Hurricane Season Means Fall Allergies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Unfortunately, the end of summer fun is heralded by hurricane season here in the low country. For millions of people who suffer from seasonal allergic rhinitis (hay fever) it also means the onset of sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, nose and throat, hives and the worsening of asthma symptoms. The primary cause of these symptoms is that lovely yellow weed you see blooming all around – ragweed or goldenrod. Don’t think you’re safe because it’s not in your yard. A single plant can produce up to 1 billion pollen grains that easily float through the air and there’s an equally allergenic variety that grows low to the ground and may be hidden by grass.