Park Place outreach holds open house for new facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An open house was held Tuesday for the Park Place Outreach transitional living program.
The transitional living program began accepting residents in February at its former location on Henry Street. At the new facility, they can help up to six young men from ages 16 to 21.
The program provides housing, case management services, life skills, personal and community connections, and other services needed.
WTOC spoke to a young man who moved in in February. He says the program is helping his future.
“In the next couple of years, I tell everybody this, I plan on being in my big ole’ house, having my good film job, and just really making something out of myself," Angelo Jones said.
Program Director Cheri Dean says the young men they encounter have been abandoned, betrayed, misunderstood, or abused. The open house was held to give them a chance to interact with the community and to celebrate the official launch of the program.
