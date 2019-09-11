Port Wenwtorth man indicted on murder charge after wife’s death

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has charged a Port Wentworth man with fatally shooting his wife.
Christopher Scott faces malice and felony murder charges in the death of Tiffany Scott, who was killed in a home on Brown Thrasher Court back in June.
WTOC learned from the indictment that the victim was, in fact, Christopher Scott’s wife, and a handgun was used to kill her.
That night, neighbors told WTOC they heard a single gunshot, then police showed up surrounding the home. Officers from Port Wentworth, deputies from Effingham County, and K9 units had to coax Christopher Scott out of the home. He initially did not comply with police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation ultimately took this case over, and that’s who is listed as the witness on the indictment.
In addition to facing a felony and malice murder charge, Scott is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.