SSU volleyball postpones season opener after player’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State volleyball team is still reeling after the death of junior Karissa Tatum last week in a car accident while evacuating Savannah from Hurricane Dorian.
Now the Tigers’ season will be put on hold a few days.
SSU was supposed to open the season Wednesday at Middle Georgia State, the same day as Tatum’s funeral in her hometown of Lafayette, GA.
Savannah State athletic director Opio Mashariki tells WTOC that game has been postponed and will be made up October 31 in Cochran. The Tigers will now open the season next Tuesday night when they host College of Coastal Georgia. That game will be at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.