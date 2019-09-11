Statesboro police officers climb stairs in memory of 9/11 victims

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It is hard for most of us to forget what we were doing when we heard the news of a terror attack 18 years ago.
Victims are being remembered all around the nation on Wednesday.
In Statesboro, a team of police officers hiked the four flights of stairs, 60 times, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The team wanted to pay tribute to the first responders who entered the World Trade Center towers to rescue those inside.
The officers ran one mile beforehand for the distance around the Pentagon, and four miles after for the four hijacked planes. They say wanted to do something to pay tribute.
“Whatever it is; volunteer, work out, church. Whatever you do, you’ve got to do it,” said APO Patrick Webb, Statesboro PD.
It took them more than one hour. The team got a heroes reception from the hospital staff when they left the stairwell to leave the hospital and continue their run.
