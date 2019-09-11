2 suspects on the run after armed robbery in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Vidalia on Tuesday.
Vidalia police officers responded to the store on McIntosh Street around 9:30 p.m. They say two black men armed with handguns and wearing masks over their faces went into the store, confronted employees, and stole a cash drawer and bank bag. They ran away from the scene on foot.
A K9 team with the Department of Corrections responded to conduct a track, but was unsuccessful in locating the suspects.
Police say several customers were in the store and in the parking lot just before and while the robbery was occurring, but left before police got there.
If you were at or near the Dollar General at the time of the robbery, or if you have information about the incident, please call the Vidalia Police Department - Criminal Investigations Division at 912.537.4123.
