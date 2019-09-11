Wednesday: Slightly, SLIGHTLY, cooler weather is in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s this morning. It’s quite humid. Patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute. I don’t think it’ll have a huge impact to your drive into work, school.
But, remain aware that visibility may vary drastically over a relatively short span of road.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will be lesser than yesterday, but still noticeable.
An isolated shower or storm is possible thus afternoon, but many will miss out and remain dry. This evening features weather that is good for outdoor plans.
The forecast remains mostly dry through Friday ahead of an increasing chance of showers and storms this weekend and next week.
Temperatures will be seasonably warm through the next several days.
Have a great day,
Cutter
