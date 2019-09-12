Annual State of the Port Address set for Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual State of the Port Address will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch will present the latest developments in his annual address.
This has been another big year for the Port of Savannah, which continues to be one of the busiest ports in the country. They recently elected William McKnight as their new chair and announced a new route with service to Central America. In addition, the project to deepen the inner harbor is set to begin at the end of this month.
The State of the Port Address will be at the Savannah Convention Center. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a Networking Reception followed by lunch. Then, Lynch will present the latest developments at the Georgia Ports at 12:30 p.m.
