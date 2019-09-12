Bluffton High School students holding ‘Bills for the Bahamas’ fundraiser

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Students are donating “Bills for the Bahamas” at Bluffton High School to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Students in the Teens for Healthy Youth and Zonta clubs organized the fundraiser. They’re challenging first period classes to see who can raise the most money.
One of the organizers of the fundraiser once vacationed on the island and can’t believe the destruction she has seen on the news.
“I went there for a cruise. Beautiful and amazing. I’m personally going to donate, and I’m glad everyone else is donating," said Audrey Weidner, a junior at Bluffton High School.
The three-day Bills for the Bahamas fundraiser ends Friday. The students are hoping to raise more than $1,500.
All the money is being donated to the Red Cross.
