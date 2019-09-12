Chatham Co. Police raising awareness through social media during Suicide Prevention Month

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and even though the Chatham County Police Department has only been established for a year and a half now, they already see that suicide is an issue in our community.
Chatham County Police say suicide does not discriminate. When a community loses someone to suicide, that loss is felt through every family member, coworker, and friend. That is why police officers have been training on how to assist those in our community who need help in order to prevent a loss at all.
According to Chatham County Police Department records, in 2018, every five days someone in our community took their own life. Every five hours, someone attempted to.
Police say there is a responsibility to raise awareness around suicide.
“Very appropriate topic, not only for law enforcement but nationally and locally here in Chatham County. I just encourage people that if you’re struggling, there’s help, there are people that are there for you, there are resources that are more than likely free of charge - get help. We care about you. We want you to live a productive life,” said Jeff Hadley, Chatham County Police Chief.
If you need help, you can call the suicide prevention line 24/7. That number is 1-800-273-8255. And, if you would prefer to text, you can text HOME to 741-741 for free support 24/7.
For more on suicide prevention, click here.
