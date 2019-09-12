Chemical spill contained in RAC parking lot on GS’s Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Police Department says a chemical spill has been contained at a parking lot on the Statesboro campus.
GSU officials tell us a university truck carrying hydrochloric acid spilled in the back of the truck and onto the pavement in the RAC parking lot. They say three to four gallons spilled.
Police say the spill is contained and to stay out of the barriers in the area.
A hazmat team cleaned it up for more than an hour.
