Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-12-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Friday. Tropical moisture will move into the area Sunday into Monday. At this time we need to watch for the possibility of a tropical system developing.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-95.
Tonight will be clear and quiet, lows 68-74.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-94.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tropics:
We are watching two areas in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is Invest 95L over the southern Bahamas which has an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. Computer models have a wide range where this system will go. Models bring it anywhere from the Gulf of Mexico to east of the southeast US coast. Our weather will depend on the exact track and strength of this system. Please continue getting updates through the weekend. The second area to watch is in the eastern southern Atlantic Ocean . There is a 40% chance for tropical development in the next five days as the area moves generally to the west.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.