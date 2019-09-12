Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-12-19

We are watching two areas in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is Invest 95L over the southern Bahamas which has an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. Computer models have a wide range where this system will go. Models bring it anywhere from the Gulf of Mexico to east of the southeast US coast. Our weather will depend on the exact track and strength of this system. Please continue getting updates through the weekend. The second area to watch is in the eastern southern Atlantic Ocean . There is a 40% chance for tropical development in the next five days as the area moves generally to the west.