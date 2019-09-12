Eagles, Dawgs to meet three times in 2020 baseball season

Teams to play home and home series, neutral site game this spring

Eagles, Dawgs to meet three times in 2020 baseball season
Georgia and Georgia Southern will play a home and home baseball series in 2020, as well as a neutral site contest in North Augusta, SC. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | September 12, 2019 at 12:31 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 12:32 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia and Georgia Southern’s baseball teams are set to meet three times during the 2020 season.

The teams will play midweek games at each other’s respective stadium, along with a neutral site contest at SRP Park in North Augusta, SC. SRP Park is the home of the minor league Augusta Greenjackets.

The game in Athens will be Tuesday, March 3. The game in North Augusta will be the next day. Southern hosts the Dawgs a week later on March 11.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.