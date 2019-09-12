Eagles, Dawgs to meet three times in 2020 baseball season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia and Georgia Southern’s baseball teams are set to meet three times during the 2020 season.
The teams will play midweek games at each other’s respective stadium, along with a neutral site contest at SRP Park in North Augusta, SC. SRP Park is the home of the minor league Augusta Greenjackets.
The game in Athens will be Tuesday, March 3. The game in North Augusta will be the next day. Southern hosts the Dawgs a week later on March 11.
