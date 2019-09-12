First advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Hurricane Center has released the first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, or what could become Tropical Storm Humberto.
The first advisory was released at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The WTOC First Alert Weather team wants to stress that there is low confidence in the current track. This is due to computer models showing tracks from the Gulf of Mexico to off the southeast coast.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the northern Bahamas and Abaco Islands.
Please continue to get daily updates on the track of this system as it may change. An intermediate Advisory will be issued at 8pm with the next full update at 11pm.
