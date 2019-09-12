Rincon Police Department chief resigns, acting chief named

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department chief has resigned.
Chief Mark Gerbino resigned from the department on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities, according to a news release from the police department.
Lt. Jonathan Murrell has been named acting chief. Murrell has been in law enforcement since 2009 and employed with the Rincon Police Department since 2010.
The changes were announced at a meeting on Wednesday.
Some other changes include Sergeant Daniel Thompson taking over as acting Operations Commander and Officer Brad Hayes assuming the position of K-9 Sergeant with additional administrative duties.
