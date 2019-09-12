Savannah Weekend: Block parties, seafood festivals and the Savannah Philharmonic open the 2019 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of you are probably itching to get out of the house this weekend now that Hurricane Dorian is out of our area.
Indian Street is the place to be this Friday night, as Ghost Coast Distillery and Service Brewing team up for a big block party benefitting a great case.
“Help, that's what we like to do,” Chris Sywassink said.
On Saturday morning, head out to beautiful Pin Point for the 7th annual Pin Point Seafood Festival! Enjoy delicious soul food and fresh seafood anyway you can imagine: grilled, fried, broiled, steamed and more! All the recipes have been passed down through generations.
Join the Savannah Philharmonic on Saturday as they open the 2019 season at the Lucas Theater. Newly appointed music and artistic director designate Maestro Keitaro Harado conducts triple threat, a concert extravaganza.
"I’m super excited, this community has been so welcoming right from the get-go, from my first concert back in April,” Harado said.
