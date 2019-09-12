Thursday: Mostly dry, slightly cooler-feeling, day

By Cutter Martin | September 12, 2019 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 5:02 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may still be mild, but it’s noticeably cooler and drier-feeling, compared to Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in many spots; some upper 60s well inland.

The forecast is dry this morning and if fog occurs through the morning commute, it’ll remain patchy.

Temperatures top out near 90°, with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The chance of rain remains very isolated and confined to the afternoon.

A similar forecast is in the cards Friday, followed by an increasing chance of rain this weekend. The weather team is watching Invest 95-L closely this morning. Regardless of development, it may throw some storminess our way Sunday into Monday.

Stay tuned in and updated as we track Invest 95-L; on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.

Best,

Cutter

