Thursday: Mostly dry, slightly cooler-feeling, day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may still be mild, but it’s noticeably cooler and drier-feeling, compared to Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in many spots; some upper 60s well inland.
The forecast is dry this morning and if fog occurs through the morning commute, it’ll remain patchy.
Temperatures top out near 90°, with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The chance of rain remains very isolated and confined to the afternoon.
A similar forecast is in the cards Friday, followed by an increasing chance of rain this weekend. The weather team is watching Invest 95-L closely this morning. Regardless of development, it may throw some storminess our way Sunday into Monday.
