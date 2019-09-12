Law enforcement searching for suspect near Tower Rd. in Bluffton; expect increased presence

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are currently searching for Carlos Rosa-Mendez in the area of Tower Road, between Buck Island and Simmonsville roads.
Drivers and residents can expect an increased presence in the area for now.
Carlos Rosa-Mendez was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt - which he may have removed - and black sneakers.
Bluffton Police have taken Esteban Rosa-Mendez into custody.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a set of twins accused of breaking into vehicles on Hilton Head Island during Hurricane Dorian evacuation.
Investigators say residents of Woodlake Villas saw three men looking into and entering vehicles. Multiple arrest warrants were issued for two of the three - Esteban Rosa-Mendez and Carlos Rosa-Mendez, who are twins. They are wanted for two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of looting under state emergency, and two counts of petit larceny.
The twins are 19 years old and described as between 5′6-5′7 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Both own 2020 Toyota Corollas with paper tags. One vehicle is black and the other is silver. The black Toyota fled from deputies on Sept. 10.
If you see or come into contact with either suspect or either vehicle, please contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843.255.3414. You can also contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
