Vigil to be held in Tatemville neighborhood for victim of 2016 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil will be held Thursday night in the Tatemville neighborhood to remember a man who was shot and killed in 2016.
Four accused gang members are charged in the death of Dominique Powell. Powell was just 24-years-old when he was shot.
Tyriek Walker, Timothy Coleman, Jr., Artez Strain, and Arthur Newton are all facing murder charges of gang activity in what prosecutors are calling a revenge killing. Powell was robbed before his death, and he shot back in self defense.
Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap is seeking the death penalty for all four of the accused.
WTOC has reached out to a spokesperson with the DA’s office for the latest on this case. The next court date has not been scheduled at this point.
Dominique Powell would be 27-years-old now. He left behind a daughter, a step-son, a sister, a mother, and other family and friends.
