William James, Bitty and Beau’s partner for work experience for Special Education students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of students at one middle school in Statesboro have a new place to practice skills they’ll use long past the classroom.
Special Education students at William James opened their own coffee shop Thursday morning. They've partnered with Bitty and Beau's for everything from the coffee to the aprons and business model.
The students do almost everything, from preparing coffee to taking payments.
Teachers say the goal isn't necessarily making money but showing them how valuable math and other skills are, among others.
“Being able to talk to people we don’t know. Having a conversation with people. Then, the things in the kitchen - being able to cook, use an oven, use a stove,” teacher Patty Johnson said.
The school will gradually pay back Bitty and Beau's for the equipment. Once that's done, they can use the proceeds for their class or for the school.
