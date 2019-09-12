Wreck reconstruction to affect traffic on Airways Ave. on Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Airport Police will reconstruct a traffic wreck Thursday afternoon on Airways Avenue.
There will be a temporary closure of the two eastbound lanes of Airways Avenue between Crossroads Parkway and Gulfstream Road.
Airport Police have a Contraflow Plan to reroute traffic in order to minimize disruption to regular airport traffic.
- 5:00 pm: Police will set up the cones for the Contraflow Plan.
- 5:30 pm: Contraflow Plan will be activated.
- 6:00 pm: GSP will conduct/complete the mapping process before nightfall
During this time, the two westbound lanes on Airways Avenue between Crossroads Parkway and Gulfstream Road will be converted to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane.
The wreck occurred on Aug. 29.
