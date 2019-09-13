Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office to hold ‘Night Out Against Crime’

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday night, Bulloch County residents will have a chance to meet some of the men and women who keep them safe.
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual Night Out Against Crime. They’ll join with other agencies to meet the public, answer questions, and make connections that could help increase communication and prevent, or respond to, crime.
Organizers say they especially hope to connect with young people who might view law officers as the enemy.
“We’ve really been pushing, and working, and growing, to make sure when the community - especially children - see law enforcement, they see a friend,” said Dep. Bubba Revell, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.
Night Out Against Crime will start at 5 p.m. outside the Honey Bowen building on Fair Road.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.