Chatham County not getting reimbursed for hurricane evacuations during Dorian

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - During Friday’s meeting, the Chatham County Commission discussed reserve funds in the county budget related to the mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
According to Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott, the county was informed by the state that they would not be reimbursed.
“This last storm, where we had mandatory evacuations by the state, we’ve now been informed that our expenses may not be reimbursed, and our expenses are more than a million dollars," Chatham County Commission Manager Lee Smith said. “Busing, food...people don’t understand how expensive it is, so we have to have those monies on hand to cover those.”
Smith, along with Scott, says they will continue to press the state to get the money spent on evacuations reimbursed.
