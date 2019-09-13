City leaders set to break ground on Savannah’s new arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A groundbreaking ceremony for Savannah’s new arena will take place on Friday, Sept. 13.
The new arena is being built at the northeast corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue, and city leaders say it could change the face of the west side of Savannah. They say the new arena will give more opportunity for private investment and increased job availability in the areas of Savannah west of Gwinnett Street. They also say certain city programs will provide more benefits to businesses that want to come to the area now that the arena is being built.
Neighbors say they’ve known this project was coming for a long time, and despite certain issues like higher taxes and heavier traffic, they are excited about the new development.
Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and it’s closed to the public. However, the city of Savannah will hold a community celebration on Saturday. The event will include food, fun, games, music, information, feedback booths, and neighborhood displays. It will take place at the City Lot at 1100 West Gwinnett Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
