Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-13-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today. A cold front stays to our north this weekend. We'll be closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 for possible impact for our area Sunday and Monday.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-94.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for coastal shower, lows 72-76.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-91.
Sunday and Monday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS! Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s. Forecast depends on exact track of PTC 9.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto later today or Saturday. The official track keeps the center of PTC 9/Humberto just off the Florida coast Saturday and Sunday. The storm would then turn east and stay well off the Georgia-South Carolina coast late Sunday and Monday. As the system moves further east it is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday. Please not that there is still a low confidence in the exact track of this storm. Continue to get daily updates this weekend.
There are two other areas to watch in the southern Atlantic. Invest 96L has a 50% chance for becoming tropical in the next 5 days. An area of showers and storms southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days.
