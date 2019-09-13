Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-13-19

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto later today or Saturday. The official track keeps the center of PTC 9/Humberto just off the Florida coast Saturday and Sunday. The storm would then turn east and stay well off the Georgia-South Carolina coast late Sunday and Monday. As the system moves further east it is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday. Please not that there is still a low confidence in the exact track of this storm. Continue to get daily updates this weekend.