Deputies: Homicide suspect shot himself at gas station in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at a gas station on Highway 21 in Rincon.
The Port Wentworth Police Department sent information about a homicide suspect on Friday afternoon. Effingham County deputies spotted the suspect just outside of Rincon, according to the public information officer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the suspect pulled into the Marathon gas station on Hwy 21 near Chimney Road. When deputies approached the car, they say the suspect shot himself.
According to the sheriff’s office, there was no car chase.
