Father, two sons sentenced to prison for involvement with ‘Operation Vanilla Gorilla’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More defendants involved with Operation Vanilla Gorilla have been sentenced to prison.
The Department of Justice says 28-year-old Cody Penfield of Savannah was sentenced to 162 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.
According to court filings and evidence presented in court, Penfield conspired with his brother, Nick Penfield, his father, Michael Penfield, and others as part of a major drug trafficking organization that included members of the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang, to distribute crystal meth in the Southern District of Georgia and beyond. Nick Penfield is serving a sentence of 210 months in federal prison, and Michael Penfield is serving 175 months.
“A father and his two sons have now each been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for distributing poison throughout Georgia and the Southern District,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a release. “Instead of responsibly guiding his children, Michael Penfield teamed up with his adult sons to earn dishonest profit from criminal drug trafficking. They’ve now earned stiff prison sentences as payment for their crimes.”
The DOJ says all 43 defendants indicted in November and December of 2018 in the conspiracy have plead guilty, and most have been sentenced to prison. Members of the drug trafficking organization who have also been recently sentenced include the following:
- Baby Dwayne Garrison, 55, of Bloomingdale, Ga., sentenced to 145 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Mike Penfield, 54, of Savannah, sentenced to 175 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Marcus Logan Greco, 29, of Rincon, Ga., sentenced to 170 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and to a consecutive 120 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- Robert Fuller, 40, of Richmond Hill, Ga., sentenced to 100 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- David Rahn, 41, of Savannah, sentenced to 151 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
After serving their federal sentences, each defendant will then be on federal supervision for at least three years.
