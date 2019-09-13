SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a pleasant, dry and mostly sunny Friday morning across the area. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s in many spots; warmer at the beaches. It’s a truly gorgeous morning!
The temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking near 90° this afternoon. It’ll be a drier feeling day; not as much of a heat index temperature.
The chance of rain remains very, very low. If anything pops up, it’ll be very isolated and between noon and 6 p.m. or so.
The chance of rain increases a bit going into the weekend; few downpours are possible Saturday. Wet weather is possible Sunday and Monday. Both are first alert weather days as we watch PTC 9.
Stay tuned to updates from the WTOC Weather Team; on tv, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Enjoy your Friday,
Cutter
